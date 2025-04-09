When Darshan Thoogudeepa celebrated alleged GF Pavithra Gowda’s daughter Khushi’s birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains details about the death and murder of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa made headlines after his arrest in connection with the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy. He was imprisoned for an extended period, along with actress Pavithra Gowda, who was also a co-accused in the case.

Back in November 2023, Pavithra Gowda had shared a post showing Darshan at her residence, where he joined the birthday celebrations of her daughter, Khushi.

Check out the post here:

In the video shared by the actress, Darshan was seen standing beside Khushi as she cut her birthday cake, later giving her a warm hug. As the clip continued, the actor was also seen dancing with Khushi, with the two sharing several fond moments together.

For those unaware, Darshan was allegedly in a relationship with Pavithra and was accused of murdering his fan Renukaswamy, who had reportedly sent inappropriate messages to the actress. As of now, both Darshan and Pavithra have been granted bail by the Bangalore court.

Coming back to the present, the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy remains sub-judice, even though Darshan, Pavithra, and their alleged accomplices have been granted bail by the court.

Back in December 2024, following her mother’s arrest in connection with the ongoing case, Pavithra Gowda’s daughter Khushi took to Instagram to share a post. In it, she addressed the hurtful comments directed at both her and her mother, expressing her emotional distress.

Take a look at the post here:

An excerpt of it read: “Every irrelevant comment, every assumption, every hurtful word about my mom has pierced my heart in ways you could never imagine. You don’t know her. You don’t know her struggles, her sacrifices or the countless times she’s put everyone else before herself.”

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

ALSO READ: 5 Malayalam, Kannada films releasing in theaters this week: Mammootty’s Bazooka, Basil Joseph’s Maranamass to Vidyapati