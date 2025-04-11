Gentlewoman OTT Release: Lijomol Jose’s slow-burn Malayalam drama on gender issues; when and where to watch it online

The Malayalam drama Gentlewoman was released theatrically on March 7, 2025, and opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Joshua Sethuraman, the film offers a critique of the existing gender and power disparities in society. And now, it is set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Gentlewoman

Gentlewoman is all set to make its OTT debut. The film will be available for streaming on the platform Tentkotta starting April 14 and can be watched worldwide.

The streaming giant officially announced the release on their X handle, sharing a poster of the movie along with the caption: “She’s fierce. She’s fearless. She’s a #GentlewomanCritically acclaimed and power-packed#Gentlewoman don’t miss this bold narrative, streaming from April 14 on @Tentkotta (worldwide).”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Gentlewoman

The storyline of Gentlewoman follows the life of a married woman whose husband mysteriously disappears one day.

What begins with nervous worries and growing anxiety soon unravels into a series of shocking revelations, as the woman discovers that her husband had been having an affair with a client—something she had no knowledge of.

As authorities investigate the disappearance, the woman comes face-to-face with her husband’s mistress, leading to tense confrontations. However, through their shared experience, the two women gradually bond, realizing they are both equal victims of male dominance.

Cast and crew of Gentlewoman

Gentlewoman stars Lijomol Jose, Losliya Mariyanesan, Hari Krishnan, R. Rajiv Gandhi, Dharani, Vairabalan, Nandithaa Sreekumar, and Sudesh in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Joshua Sethuraman and jointly produced under the banners of Komala Hari Pictures and One Drop Ocean Pictures. The musical score for the Malayalam drama is composed by Govind Vasantha.

