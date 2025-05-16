DD Next Level star Santhanam confesses prediction on Karthi’s All in All Azhagu Raja failure: ‘I knew it when I read the script…’

Santhanam hit the big screens on May 16, 2025, with his film DD Next Level, adding another feather to the horror-comedy franchise. In a recent conversation, the actor revealed how he predicted the failure of the Karthi-starrer All in All Azhagu Raja back in the day.

Speaking on YouTube, Santhanam said he told director M Rajesh the film would flop as soon as he read the screenplay. In his words, “When I went to the sets on day one, I told M Rajesh that the film will flop; I knew it when I read the bound script.”

Advertisement

“If a man is going to dress as a woman, then the makeup has to be done properly, using Avvai Shanmugi as a reference. Only then will it be believable, and that was missing in this film, so I knew it wouldn't work. I couldn’t opt out because I had taken an advance, so I just finished the commitment and left,” the actor added.

All in All Azhagu Raja is a Tamil-language comedy film released in 2013. Written and directed by M Rajesh, it tells the romantic comedy story of a local cable TV owner and his close friend. When Priya enters his life, both fall in love, only to discover their families share a bitter yet humorous past.

With Karthi in the lead role, the movie also featured actors like Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Santhanam, Radhika Apte, Saranya Ponvannan, and several others in key roles. Released on Diwali that year, the film received negative reviews and is now available for streaming on SunNXT.

Advertisement

On the work front, Santhanam returned to theaters this year with Devil’s Double Next Level. Starring Santhanam in the lead, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Geethika Tiwary, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, VTV Ganesh, Nizhalgal Ravi, and more.

ALSO READ: DD Next Level OTT release: Where to watch Santhanam starrer Tamil horror comedy movie after theatrical run