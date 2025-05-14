Tamil actor Santhanam faces Rs 100 crore defamation case for using devotional song in DD Next Level

Santhanam has been in the news for the excitement surrounding his upcoming film DD Next Level. The Tamil horror comedy is slated to hit the theaters on May 16 and promotions for the same have been going on in full swing.

With just two days left for its release, the film and the actor himself have landed in a new controversy. Well, the usage of the devotional song Srinivasa Govinda in one of the tracks titled Kissa 47 of the upcoming film has sparked some outrage.

Advertisement

A Bharatiya Janata Party and TTD leader, Bhanuprakash Reddy, and one other have severely condemned the usage of such an iconic devotional song within a through-and-through western mix of melody.

While the track has already been demanded to be removed from the film and social media, the political leader has also sought a Rs. 100 crore compensation if the demands are not met by the makers.

The political leader urged that the lyrics are hurting Hindu sentiments and can potentially cause chaos, thereby inviting disharmony among people.

Moreover, a defamation suit was also filed against Santhanam and Niharika Entertainments. A demand for the immediate removal of the conflicting piece of music from the film’s album was also made.

For the unversed, the devotional song Srinivasa Govinda Sri Venkatesa Govinda has been incorporated in the Kissa 47 track as a rap, something that has specifically caused quite unrest among people.

Any further statement from the actor or maker’s side is still awaited on the matter.

Advertisement

Coming back to the film, it is written and directed by S. Prem Anand and is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli along with Arya under the banner of Niharika Entertainments. OfRo has composed the musical score of DD Next Level.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 to release in Telugu on May 23 after touching Rs 90 crore at box office