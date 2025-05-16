DD Next Level OTT release: Where to watch Santhanam starrer Tamil horror comedy movie after theatrical run

Devil's Double Next Level or DD Next Level hit the big screens today, May 16. This horror comedy is a sequel to the hit film DD Returns and marks the fourth installment in the Dhilluku Dhuddu franchise. Starring Santhanam in the lead, the movie has opened to positive responses in theaters. If you are curious about its digital release and where it will stream online, don't worry as we have all the details for you.

Where to watch DD Next Level

According to OTTPlay, DD Next Level will be available for streaming on ZEE5 after its theatrical run. The previous installments in the franchise are also currently available on the same platform.

Official trailer and plot of DD Next Level

DD Next Level follows the life of Krishna, also known as Kissa 47, a popular YouTube film reviewer played by Santhanam. One day, he and his family are invited to a special movie screening. However, Krishna quickly senses something strange about the location and decides to leave. To his shock, he finds that his family has already entered and is seated inside the theater.

Things take a bizarre turn when Krishna gets pulled into the film itself. Inside the movie, he discovers that his own family members are playing the roles of the characters. As the plot unfolds, he realises they are all trapped in a ghost story, haunted by the spirit of a failed filmmaker, Hitchcock Irudhayaraj, portrayed by Selvaraghavan.

Now, Krishna must use his wit and instincts to navigate the eerie film world. He races against time to rescue his loved ones from the vengeful ghost before the movie ends.

Cast and crew of DD Next Level

DD Next Level features a star-studded cast including Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Geethika, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Redin Kingsley, Motta Rajendran, Yashika Anand, and Maran. The film is directed by S. Prem Anand and presented by Arya. It is produced by Niharika Entertainment, with cinematography handled by Dipak Kumar Padhy.

