Deepika Padukone out, Rukmini Vasanth in? Meet Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress who is in talks for Prabhas' Spirit

Today, we’re talking about an Indian actress who began her career in the Kannada film industry and is gradually expanding her presence in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Yes, she is none other than Rukmini Vasanth. Currently, she’s making headlines not only for her Tamil debut alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Ace but also for being in talks to feature in Prabhas’ Spirit. Before diving into these exciting projects, let’s first get to know who Rukmini is.

Who is Rukmini Vasanth?

Rukmini Vasanth hails from Bangalore. Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was the first recipient from Karnataka to be awarded the Ashoka Chakra. He sacrificed his life in 2007 while stopping infiltrators at the India-Pakistan border in Uri.

She began her career with a minor role in the Hindi film Upstarts in 2019. Rukmini gained major recognition in 2023 for her role as Priya in Sapta Saagaradaache Ello—Side A and Side B, alongside Rakshit Shetty. Her performance earned widespread praise.

During the same period, she was also seen in Baanadariyalli opposite Ganesh. In 2024, she played key roles in Bagheera alongside Sriimurali and Bhairathi Ranagal with Shiva Rajkumar. Rukmini also made her Telugu debut with Appudo Ippudo Eppudo alongside Nikhil Siddhartha.

About Rukmini Vasanth's Tamil debut

Rukmini Vasanth made her Tamil debut with Ace, starring opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The film released on May 23. It follows the story of Kannan, who seeks a fresh start by moving to Malaysia. However, when a heist goes wrong, he finds himself caught in a web of crime and deception. The film then unfolds as Kannan faces each challenge, using his wit to outsmart those around him and survive.

Did Rukmini replace Deepika in Spirit?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly no longer part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action film Spirit, starring Prabhas. Although her involvement had created a buzz, multiple reports suggest the deal fell through due to creative and contractual differences.

According to sources like Great Andhra, Deepika had several conditions, including an eight-hour workday limit that restricted her actual shooting time. She also reportedly demanded a high fee along with a share of the film’s profits. Additionally, her reluctance to deliver dialogues in Telugu became a sticking point for the regional project.

With Deepika stepping away, the makers are now considering Rukmini Vasanth for the female lead. The Aakashavaani reported that talks with her are ongoing, but no official announcement has been made yet.

