'These actors on your list, I don’t like them': When Rishab Shetty chose Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sai Pallavi over Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the leading actors in the film Industry was launched in 2016 with the Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party. For the inversed, the film was directed by Kantara star Rishab Shetty. However, things evidently became awkward or ugly between Rashmika and Rishab when the Pushpa actress was trolled after she said she had not watched Kantara. In a throwback interview, the actor-director made headlines when he chose Sai Pallavi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu over Rashmika Mandanna.

Yes, that’s right. In a Gulte interview, Rishab Shetty was asked which of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi he would like to work with in his next film. Reacting to this, the actor picked Sai Pallavi and Samantha over Rashmika and said, “I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers… These actors on your list, I don’t like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha. They are true artists and some of the best and finest performers we have.”

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna and Rishab Shetty’s equation, days after the former denied watching Kantara, she appeared in another event where she confirmed watching the film and congratulated the team. However, this did not go well with Rishab as in an interaction with Mashable India, he said, “You don’t mind. Bahut saare artists ko hum log leke aaye, aur humko bahut saare directors aur producers ne opportunity diya hai, toh waisa hi list mein rahenge. Aage kuch nahi bolte (We’ve launched many artists, many directors and producers have given us opportunities, there’s a long list of such people. Let’s say no more).”

However, this is not the first time that people witnessed what can be called a ‘cold war’ between Rishab and Rashmika Madanna. The Dear Comrade actress recalled her debut in the entertainment industry. Elaborating on the same, Rashmika elaborated and recalled the whole process of bagging the role in her debut film without naming anyone from the project.

As eagle-eyed fans noticed, the actress air-quoted the production company without naming it. It was Paramvah Studios, founded by Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty's. Following this, Rashmika Mandanna was trolled for her statements by people calling her ‘Ungrateful’.

