Devara: Part 1 OTT release: When and where to watch Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan starrer action drama online

Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Devara had hit the big screens back on September 27, 2024. After much anticipation, the film is now all set to make its way to the OTT space.

Devara: Part 1 is all set to release on Netflix on November 8, 2024, and will be available in languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The official notification of the film’s OTT release was made by Netflix themselves through their social media handle and added the Hindi version would arrive later.

Check out the official post for the Devara OTT release:

The action drama movie Devara: Part 1 features the tale of Devara, a chieftain of a coastal village who embarks on nefarious ways along with neighboring villages, indulging in smuggling. However, a sense of realization hits Devara which leads him to have a conflict with his counterparts.

The conflict turns sour and evolves into a personal vendetta which ultimately leads Devara to desert his family and become a ghost who hunts down anyone who tries to commit smuggling. The rest of the film focuses on how others try to overpower Devara, which even causes hassles to his son Vara.

The movie features Jr NTR in a dual role as both father and son with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. Moreover, the film also has Janhvi Kapoor (in her Telugu debut), Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, Shine Tom Chacko, Zarina Wahab, Narain, and many more in key roles.

The film also ends on a cliffhanger note, becoming a two-parter completing the rest of the story. The movie was met with mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Moreover, the film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, with the songs and background scores garnering significant praise.

Moving ahead, Jr NTR is next set to appear in a lead role as he collaborates with director Prashanth Neel for the tentatively titled film NTRNEEL. Furthermore, the actor is also playing the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer movie War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and would mark as the RRR actor’s official entry into the YRF Spy Universe.