Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth fail to appear before court for their divorce proceedings, next hearing scheduled for THIS day

Dhanush and Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, Aishwarya, announced their separation in January 2022. The couple is now headed for a divorce. Their case is currently underway at the Chennai Family Court. However, it has recently been reported that the two failed to show up at the court, following which their case was adjourned.

According to a report by Times of India, Dhanush and Aishwarya's next divorce hearing has been scheduled for October 19. During the recent proceedings of their case, the two were absent, which made headlines. Nonetheless, after considering the circumstances, the judge granted them a new date to help them prepare for their case.

Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in 2004. However, after 18 years of marriage and welcoming two sons (Yatra and Linga), they decided to part ways. Announcing their divorce, the actor wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting."

Check out his full note below:

While talking about Anirudh Ravichander's musical career, Aishwarya once mentioned Dhanush after almost two years of their divorce announcement.

She told Cinema Vikatan, "I have no part in him becoming a music director. Anirudh’s entry into cinema is fully because of Dhanush.” She went on to reveal, “When Anirudh’s parents wanted to send him to Singapore for a Bcom or MBA, Dhanush said, ‘Believe me, he is immensely talented.’ From buying a keyboard for him to making him the composer in 3, all credit goes to Dhanush."

On the work front, Aishwarya last directed the film titled Lal Salaam. Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Dhanush was last seen in the film titled Raayan. It marked his second directorial and his 50th venture. The movie was well-received by the audience and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

