When Silambarasan TR spoke about rivalry with Dhanush after leaked conversation with Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Silambarasan TR and Dhanush were considered rivals in Tamil cinema. They both made their debut on the big screen at the same time and were competitors to each other. Back then, they also admitted publicly. However, the rivalry took a new turn when a leaked conversation between Silambarasan aka Simbu, and Dhanush's former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth leaked online.

In 2004, when Dhanush got married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a leaked conversation involving Simbu took the internet by fire. A recorded conversation that supposedly took place between Simbu and Aishwarya was leaked online. It was said that they were dating each other. The conversation was quite abusive in nature and several said that it was fake.

Simbu and Dhanush became rivals after leaked conversation with Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Ever since then, there have been rumors that Dhanush tried to stop Simbu's career in the Tamil film industry. However, in 2017, Simbu and Dhanush publicly spoke about their rivalry when they shared the stage at the audio launch of actor Santhanam’s Sakka Podu Podu Raja. He called the 3 actor a very good friend and said they have no issues between them. He said, "Many people think that Dhanush is my rival and we have issues between us. Frankly speaking, it is not true. I am a jolly man and everyone knows about me. Dhanush is a good friend. We interact well and there are no issues between us."

Addressing to the rumors of their rivalry, the Pathu Thala actor admitted Dhanush is his opponent and competitor. Simbu said, "Friendship is different and cinema is different. When it comes to our profession, he is my opponent. I fight against them in cinema, which is how we can grow. When his Polladhavan became a hit, I don't know whether he was happy or not, but I felt happy because it inspired me to give a bigger hit than that. And when my film becomes successful, it should motivate him to do a better film than mine."

Simbu's downhill career

Back then because of rivalry and controversies, Silambarasan TR had a very rough phase in his career. He had to face multiple flops and several films faced issues. In 2021, Simbu underwent a massive transformation and decided to restart his career with a different approach. And from then, the rest is history. He has delivered blockbusters like Eeswaran, Maanadu, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

