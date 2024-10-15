'Dhanush and I have spent endless hours...': Throwback to when Ana de Armas opened up about working with Raayan actor in The Gray Man

In 2022, superstar Dhanush captured attention with his appearance in the American action thriller The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. The Raayan actor received widespread acclaim for his performance as Avik San, not only from Indian media but also from Western outlets. Known for his exceptional acting skills, Dhanush also shined as a co-star.

In a throwback interview, global icons Chris Evans and Ana de Armas shared their experiences of working with the Kubera actor. Ana praised Dhanush, calling him “incredible.” Talking to News 18, Ana De Armas said, “Dhanush is incredible and he is the most patient human being I have ever seen. He is truly hard-working. Dhanush and I have spent endless hours at these stunt facilities where we were training and rehearsing for weeks for fight scenes and he was just there and he was focused and he was there no complaining, no nothing. He was so into it and so lovely to work with. I mean, he is so much fun.”

To this, Chrish Evans added, “ Patient and poised and lovely and so polite, professional.” For the unversed, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, The Gray Man was released on July 22, 2022, and received mixed reviews at the box office. While moviegoers loved the hard-core action sequences and the brilliant performances by the cast, they were certainly not happy with the script. The movie had a limited theatrical release but was later dropped on Netflix for streaming.

The plot of The Gray Man revolves around CIA Black Ops mercenary Court Gentry. He is one of the best assassins and is part of the Sierra program. The story takes a turn when, during his mission, he unveils the dark secrets about his chief, Denny Carmichael, who wants to kill Gentry and this is where Dhanush's characters make an entry.

Dhanush was seen playing the role of a deadly assassin named Avik San in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. Following the first installment, the makers announced that the action thriller would have a sequel

