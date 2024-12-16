Zakir Hussain passes away: Kamal Haasan drops vintage picture, AR Rahman, Mohanlal and others mourn the loss of tabla maestro

Trigger: This article contains mention of the death.

Zakir Hussain had been one of the greatest living legends, celebrated across the country. His demise at the age of 73 left an impenetrable void in the hearts of many, including his colleagues, fans, and well-wishers all around the world. And now, several South actors have poured in heartfelt eulogies on social media, remembering fond moments with him.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan dropped a rare and unseen picture with the late percussionist. It featured the actor trying his hands on the table, while the legendary artist helped him with the beats.

Along with it, Kamal Haasan penned an emotional note that read as follows: “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.#ZakirHussain.”

Renowned singer and composer AR Rahman also mourned the loss of the great music artist Zakir Hussain. He penned an emotional note on X, as he grieved the immeasurable loss of someone whom he hailed as an inspiration. He also regretted not having collaborated with the late artist as much as often lately.

AR Rahman wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss #ZakirHussain.”

Superstar Mohanlal also extended heartfelt condolences as he mourned the loss of Zakir Hussain as one of the living legends of the country. The actor resonated with the universal appeal of the late artist’s beats.

He wrote, “Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the loss of the legend. Sharing a photograph of Zakir Hussain on his IG stories, the actor wrote, “Rest in peace Legend!”

For the unversed, Zakir Hussain had reportedly been facing blood pressure issues for a long time now. He breathed his last at a hospital in San Francisco, succumbing to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

