RC17: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to reunite with Rangasthalam co-star Ram Charan for Sukumar's upcoming film?

Ram Charan confirmed last year that he will be collaborating with Pushpa fame Sukumar for his tentatively titled film, RC17. The duo previously worked together in Rangasthalam, which was a massive hit. While several rumors have been circulating about the movie, reports suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being considered for the female lead role.

Yes, that's right! According to 123Telugu, Samantha's name has once again surfaced as the female lead in RC17. She previously worked with Sukumar and Ram Charan in Rangasthalam. If this turns out to be true, the film is expected to be highly anticipated, as her chemistry with the Game Changer actor was loved by viewers. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

RC17 reunites Ram Charan and director Sukumar for their second project and music for the film will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. For the unversed, DSP has been a frequent collaborator of Sukumar.

The film was announced by Ram Charan during the occasion of Holi last year. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "#RC17 the force reunites." He also shared that the movie will be backed by none other than Mythri Movie Makers.

Take a look at the post below:

According to M9 News, RC17 is set to be a high-energy action film with a fresh and modern touch. They reported that while Ram Charan was in Abu Dhabi for prior commitments, he had an extensive discussion with Sukumar regarding the project. The film aims to be a grand visual experience, packed with style, and thrilling action to appeal to audiences worldwide.

Ram Charan will be seen in a sleek and contemporary avatar, while Sukumar explores a new take on modern action storytelling. Alongside intense action, the film will also include romance and adventure, shot in breathtaking locations. However, the makers are currently keeping all the details about the movie in wraps.

Are you excited to see Sukumar recreate the same magic with RC17 as he did with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Share your thoughts with us.