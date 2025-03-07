Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala radiate happiness in unseen photo from their vacation

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been enjoying their time as a married couple. Recently, the latter took to her Instagram handle to share a photo dump of her joyful moments. While all the pictures were delightful, one unseen photo of the couple caught the attention of netizens.

In the photo, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen smiling ear to ear while enjoying their healthy meal at a cafe. The Thandel actor is dressed in a casual t-shirt paired with a puffer jacket and matching pants, while Sobhita sports a grey sweatshirt with jeans, black shoes, and a messy bun. However, it remains unclear whether the picture is from a recent vacation or their previous trip to Europe.

Meanwhile, Sobhita's photo dump featured glimpses of her travels, mehendi, onion samosas, and everyday shenanigans. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Vibes."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after Sobhita made the post, her fans took to the comments to express their reaction. A social media user wrote, "I thought I was the only one in love with the 7th picture," while another commented, "Absolutely gorgeous you are, keep shining bright."

Advertisement

"You have your own kinda beautiful and wonderful grace . Unique personality.. Chaitanya is lucky person to have you huhhh….God bless," read another comment.

Naga Chaitanya is riding high on the success of Thandel and has been in a celebratory mood. Earlier, Sobhita Dhulipala gave fans a glimpse of a fun moment as she shared a picture of him trying his hand at DJing.

In the image, Naga Chaitanya is seen deeply engrossed in mixing music with a professional setup. Dressed in a warm-toned sweater, he sports a focused expression with headphones around his neck. The vibrant neon-lit backdrop, moody ambiance, and cityscape add to the stylish vibe.

Advertisement

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel has released on Netflix today. Have you watched it online? If yes, please share your review with us in the comments below.