'I had tears...': When Chiranjeevi recalled learning about Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy news

Superstar Chiranjeevi has been on cloud nine after becoming a grandfather to Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara. The megastar seems to be enjoying this new phase in his life, evident in the heartwarming pictures that the Konidela clan often shares online. But are you aware of how Chiranjeevi reacted when he was first informed about his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela being pregnant?

Talking about the special moment, the Gharana Mogudu actor once recalled how he got emotional when he learned about the pregnancy. Chiranjeevi said, “We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan, where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes”.

It is pertinent to mention that Chiranjeevi was the one who confirmed Ram Charan and Upasana’s pregnancy news through a social media post in 2023. Sharing the exciting news, he wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude, Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela. Shobana & Anil Kamineni.”

Meanwhile, as the megastar turned 69 today (August 22), RC and his wife, Upasana Konidela, shared an adorable post on the Vishwambhara actor’s birthday. The picture features the happy Konidela family, including Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha, son and daughter-in-law, Ram and Upasana, their furry friend Rhyme, and their little bundle of joy Klin Kaara Konidela.

The adorable family picture is from their recent trip to Paris. Sharing the post, RC wrote, “Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable(Sic)"

The mega family was recently in Paris and London for a family vacation. Pictures and videos of them were heavily shared on the Internet. In one such picture shared by Chiranjeevi, they were seen enjoying a peaceful walk in London’s Hyde Park.

In the photo, the Bhola Shankar actor is seen taking a stroll in the park in broad daylight. He is accompanied by his son Ram Charan, wife Surekha, daughter-in-law Upasana, and granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. All of them are dressed casually while enjoying the walk together.

