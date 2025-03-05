Unni Mukundan’s Marco producer responds to backlash over violence in cinema, promises to no longer make such films

The Malayalam movie Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, hit the big screens in 2024 and became a major theatrical success. However, following backlash over the film's portrayal of violence, the producer has addressed the criticism and clarified his stance on making such films in the future.

Speaking to Asianet News, the producer stated that he would no longer produce violent films like Marco, emphasizing that there was never any intention to promote violence through the movie.

Talking in detail, the producer emphasized that their intent was solely to create a cinematic experience. However, he also defended the extreme brutality portrayed in the film, stating that it was necessary for the story’s completion.

He further explained that certain elements were included to align with the movie’s narrative and clarified that the tagline, "The Most Violent Film," was used as a marketing strategy for transparency rather than for sensationalism.

Advertisement

Moreover, Marco made headlines after the CBFC banned the film from being broadcast on television, citing its extreme violence. As a result, the board has halted its satellite rights.

Additionally, the CBFC’s Regional Officer has appealed to the committee’s chairperson, urging the central government to intervene and prevent Marco from streaming on OTT platforms.

The movie Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is a spinoff of the 2019 film Mikhael, which featured Nivin Pauly. Directed by Haneef Adeni, this neo-noir action thriller follows Marco, a member of a prominent gold trading family, whose life takes a dark turn when his family members are murdered. Determined to seek justice, Marco and his brother embark on a relentless quest to track down the culprits, setting the stage for a gripping narrative.

Advertisement

Marco is reportedly the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Siddique, Jagadeesh, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. It is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV.