Toxic star Yash CONFIRMS film with Geetu Mohandas delayed; reveals it will be a mass movie with strong women characters

Yash and director Geetu Mohandas have already been announced as joining hands for the movie Toxic. The film was initially announced for release in 2025 and was speculated to have been delayed earlier.

The KGF star has now confirmed that the movie will not hit theaters on the initially announced date. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Rocking Star said that it was premature to announce the release date before the shooting began, without considering the schedule of other actors.

For the unversed, the movie Toxic, announced in 2023 via a promo video, had locked its release date earlier as April 10, 2025. However, the flick has been delayed due to various aspects, and a new release date is still pending.

Moreover, in the same interview, Yash revealed that the movie had begun as a small thread but has now developed into something different from what they had envisioned earlier.

The actor also clarified that Toxic would be different from Geetu’s previous films, such as Liar’s Dice and Moothon. Yash said, “Her films may be different, but she does understand the audience and entertainment. She is coming up with something very massy.”

The actor also added that the movie would be a commercial flick that caters to the audience. Furthermore, Yash revealed that the movie would feature some great female characters but refrained from commenting on the casting.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was earlier reported to revolve around a drug cartel operating from Goa. The film, which also has a tagline called “A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,” is said to be a high-concept action flick.

Initially, there were rumors that Kareena Kapoor Khan would play a lead role in the film. However, she later exited the project. It is now reported that the film will likely feature actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan in critical roles. An official cast announcement has yet to be made.

