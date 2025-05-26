Dragon: Rashmika Mandanna to feature in special dance number with Jr NTR?

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time with Dragon, a massive action entertainer. While details are still emerging, it seems Rashmika Mandanna might feature in a dance number.

According to a Filmfare report, Rashmika has been approached by the makers for a special dance track. Since the film calls for a vibrant song, director Prashanth Neel wanted a top actress to perform it, leading him to approach her.

Continuing the report, sources have detailed, “One of the reasons Neel preferred Rashmika was because she was never part of any special song. He felt the number would give a fresh appeal, and owing to her immense popularity, the song could become an instantaneous chartbuster.”

While more details are still coming in, we’ll have to wait and see if this turns out to be true.

As for the movie, Dragon (NTRNeel) is slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2026. The film is currently being shot in Karnataka, with around 25% of the shooting reportedly completed. While additional casting details are yet to be revealed, it is said that SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Jr NTR.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss-directed action drama received negative reviews from makers and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Moving ahead, Rashmika Mandanna is set to star opposite Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Kuberaa, a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula, releasing on June 20, 2025. She also has The Girlfriend and Thama in her upcoming lineup.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will soon appear as the main antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. This film marks Jr NTR’s official entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

