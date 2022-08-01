EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 producer shares update on shoot: ‘Once the strike is over we will start’

After the massive success of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of this Sukumar directorial. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar has shared some details on the shooting front. “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over,” informs Shankar.

The filmmaker further adds, “Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoot resumes then we will be able to start the film. (But) we are ready.” Reportedly, Telugu film producers have stopped shooting Tollywood movies from today. The Producers Guild took this decision in a bid to “restructure the industry” as production costs have mounted multifold while theatrical revenues have gone down.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently posted an image on Instagram (see above), which some speculated to be his look from Pushpa 2. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar clarifies, “That’s not from our film.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 are planning some larger-than-life action sequences for Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The source had informed that the makers are conceptualising some massive action sequences, which will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has already seen in Pushpa 1, and both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are excited to be a part of those scenes.

Also Read | Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi paired opposite Mrunal Thakur; Reunites with R Balki post Ghoomer