EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor NOT a part of Pushpa 2, film to roll by month end; confirms producer

Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films. The first part was released in December 2021, and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for its part 2. Recently, it was reported that Arjun Kapoor is in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in this upcoming sequel. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni has denied the news. “No, that's wrong news,” says the filmmaker.

He further adds, “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations.” Earlier, there were reports that actress Sai Pallavi will be a part of Pushpa 2 as well. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar had denied the news. Meanwhile, the latter informs that just yesterday they completed the look test process with Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.