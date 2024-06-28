EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan opens up on collaborating with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life: ‘We know we have done something good…’

Kamal Haasan is busy with promotions for his upcoming film Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi). The legendary actor was last seen as Yaskin in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD which hit the theaters yesterday (June 27).

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan spilled the beans on another mega project Thug Life with Mani Ratnam in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Kamal Haasan on Thug Life with Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi) on July 12. Directed by S Shankar, the film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Apart from that, the Vikram actor will also be seen in one of his highly anticipated movies, Thug Life.

Besides Kamal Haasan, the action flick features Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles.

Talking exclusively with Pinkvilla, the legendary actor spoke about Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam. He said, “What’s immeasurable is the enjoyment we have on the set. It's simple, we know we have done something good. One day, some of Mani’s teammates noticed these gesture exchanges between us and they also smiled. That’s how happily the film is coming along.”

“Ask someone else from the film industry, how many people smile so often on a film’s set. It's a rare sight. That’s what we are doing, we are making ourselves happy first and hope this happiness continues.”

For those who do not know, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have collaborated with Thug Life after a long gap of more than three decades. The actor-director duo had joined forces in 1987 for the film Nayakan.

Kamal Haasan has been a part of several Hindi films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Sanam Teri Kasam, and more. When asked about his plans to come back to Hindi film, he said that he wants to make Thug Life a Hindi film.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life is an upcoming action drama film, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film has been co-written by him along with Kamal Haasan. The movie is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

The film was announced in November 2022 under the tentative title Kamal Haasan 234, as it is his 234th film as a lead actor, and the official title was revealed a year later.

