EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan reveals WHY he signed up for Indian 2 in his classic humorous style; WATCH

Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2, opened up on what motivated him to sign the film in an exclusive interview on Pinkvilla Masterclass.

Reacting to the question on what made him sign up for the film for its second part after such a long time, he said, “ The biggest inspiration for me to sign up for Hindustani 2 was actually Hindustani 3 (laughs). Without doing Hindustani 2, I can’t go to 3 so I accepted for both.”

“And of course, although I say money is secondary, but it is also important,” he added jokingly.

The Vishwaroopam actor also spilled the beans on not enjoying long-cut movies in theatre situations. Further, Kamal Haasan talked about how he and S Shankar evolved since their last collaboration on Hindustani (Indian).

Kamal Haasan’s on the work front

Last seen in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan plays a menacing god character known as Supreme Yaskin, the totalitarian leader of the world. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was an epic sci-fi thriller from the dystopian land of Kasi which became the last city by the year 2898 AD.

Kalki, Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, brings a ray of hope to the world's common people who are suffering hardships and distraught. The legendary actor has several projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Indian 2 (Hindustani 2), reprising his role as Senapathy.

In the first part, released in 1996, Kamal Haasan portrayed the dual role of a father and son. The father was seen as a seasoned revolutionary who used vigilantism to combat corruption in his country.

Apart from him, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and other actors play important roles in the film.

The film is directed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The political thriller is slated for its worldwide release on July 12, 2024, with the actor returning as the once-feared vigilante. Moreover, Haasan will also be collaborating with Mani Ratnam after 3 decades for Thug Life.

