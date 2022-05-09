EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's film to roll in first half of next year, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad

It was earlier reported that post the massive success of RRR with Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker SS Rajamouli will collaborate on a big project with Mahesh Babu. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has shared a new update on this much awaited film. While it was earlier reported that the movie might roll by the year-end, Prasad informs that the film will go on the floors in 2023.

“We are preparing the story. I haven’t finished writing the script yet. It will have a jungle backdrop,” states Prasad, adding that he isn’t aware about the prep that Mahesh Babu is required to do for the film as that is director Rajamouli’s domain. So when do they start shooting for the film? “Sometime next year, first half. This year Mahesh Babu is busy with another movie. It’s with Mr Trivikram Srinivas, he is directing a movie for Mahesh Babu,” says Prasad.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema earlier. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama.

Meanwhile, KV Vijayendra Prasad is also working on the script of Salman Khan’s Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. “I had shared the story idea with Bhai (Salman Khan) sometime back and he liked it. I will start writing the script around May,” the multiple award winning writer had earlier told Pinkvilla.

