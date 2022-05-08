"Got a good script with a weapon named Superstar Mahesh Babu," says Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram

Over 2 years after Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu returns on the big screen with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While most would take pressure ahead of a mega release, director Parasuram is rather confident. “There’s no pressure, in-fact I am at leisure. I have got a good script with a weapon named Superstar Mahesh Babu. I have used him properly and he has delivered his best. We are all very happy with the film,” says Parasuram.

He insists that the script of SVP was conceptualized during the post production stage of Geetha Govindam. “I got an idea and the first person I thought off was Mr. Mahesh Babu. From thereon, the entire screenplay was written visualising him in it. Post Geetha Govindam release, I approached him and he accepted the script in a single sitting,” he explains, quick to add, “He was reacting very positively to the script. It was an hour and a half narration with all the action and emotional blocks.”

Ask him about the world of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he keeps it short, “It’s a feeling of how things should be in an ideal world. It’s about bringing things back on track.” Parasuram had assisted Puri Jagannadh on Mahesh’s game changer, Pokiri. “Ever since the time of working as an assistant director, I have had a vision of how to present Mr Mahesh Babu in a film. Finally, I got a chance and what you would see on screen is very different from what he has done,” he assures.

Buzz is, Parasuram is working on a script for Jr. NTR. He smiles, “I want to work with all the heroes, but good script is the key. I definitely want to work with NTR Garu. I also want to work with Charan Garu, Prabhas Garu and everyone else.” And anyone from Bollywood? He signs off, “I am a big fan of Aamir Khan sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir. I would love to direct them someday.”

