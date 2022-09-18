EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni on The Ghost clashing with Chiranjeevi’s GodFather: ‘He is a mighty opponent’

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s The Ghost is clashing with Chiranjeevi starrer political-action film, GodFather on October 5.

Pic Credit: Nagarjuna Akkineni / Twitter
Nagarjuna Akkineni, who is garnering a lot of praise for his performance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is now gearing up for the release of Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost on October 5, 2022. Talking about the forthcoming movie, the superstar actor shares, “It is a very sleek action film. We have used the Japanese sword a lot, and I did train for that. Very sleek, high octane action, and an adrenaline film.” 

The Ghost is clashing with Chiranjeevi starrer political-action film, GodFather on October 5. When asked about this big clash at the box-office, Nagarjuna Akkineni states, “I have always looked up to him, he has achieved so much, and people just love him there. He is a mighty opponent, so of course I am worried and anxious. But we know that the festival season is like that. Dussehra festival has traditionally had two to three films released in the last 40-50 years. They do well, now if the film is bad it won’t do well. Even if it's a solo release it won’t do well if the film is bad.”

Meanwhile, is there any chance for him and Naga Chaitanya to reunite once again for a film? “Not right now. We did Bangarraju (last), and it was a blockbuster,” says Nagarjuna Akkineni.

His recent release Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is doing well at the box-office. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Part 2 of this fantasy action-adventure movie has also been officially announced. 

