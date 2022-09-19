EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni REVEALS plans for his 100th film: ‘It has to be a visual spectacle’

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and will next be seen in The Ghost, is gearing up for his 100th film. The superstar actor has assigned four filmmakers to write his 100th movie. “They are all being assigned, that’s been done. I am looking into all of those things. I want to make sure. I can’t tell you the names of these filmmakers because there are two or three I am listening to in parallel, so it’s not nice,” he shares.

What kind of movie would be his 100th? “It has to be a visual spectacle, which I need to do and bring people to the theatres. Doesn’t have to be a Brahmastra or VFX (heavy film), but larger than life is what I feel is bringing people to the theatres in big numbers. Of course the other films are also running, recently Sita Ramam did fantastic, and Oke Oka Jeevitham, which was released by Dream Warrior Pictures. Amala (Akkineni) was there and Sharwanand was there,” says Nagarjuna Akkineni.