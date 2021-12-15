EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati and rapper Raja Kumari team up for a music label

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has a lot on his plate. He is looking forward to the release of his 2 big upcoming films- Bheemla Nayak and Virata Parvam. Besides, he also has a studio to look after. There is no stopping for Rana Daggubati as according to our sources, the handsome hunk has teamed up with Hip-hop star Raja Kumari for his own music label.

Yes, Rana Daggubati and American rapper Raja Kumari have collaborated on a dream project and it remains to see what's more in store for us. Definitely, this sounds exciting and yet again, Rana Daggubati has a lot of surprises for his fans.

Meanwhile, Rana, yesterday, thanking his fans and close friends for showering him with love and birthday wishes on social media, gave a hint about coming up with something new. Sharing the video, he wrote, "A little something for all of you!," followed by hashtag #RDTV." 

Take a look: 

Meanwhile, hip-hop star Raja Kumari's new single 'Get It In' got released recently. Penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah, her new single has managed to grab the attention. 

For the unversed, Rajakumari, born as Svetha Yallapragada Rao to Telugu parents in Claremont, California, has collaborated with a lot of artists in India. She had also starred in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy as a judge, which was a cameo appearance.

