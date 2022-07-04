EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on Vikram, chances of uniting with dad Kamal & whether Sabaash Naidu will be revived

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up about her actor-father Kamal Haasan’s recent release, Vikram. “I really liked it, and I am really happy for dad. I think it is amazing to just have films do so well, especially after the tough times that everyone has faced in the pandemic. So I really enjoyed the film, and I really like the director’s (Lokesh Kanagaraj) previous work as well. He is a fabulous director. I am so excited for everyone involved, it’s been such a resounding success. I am really happy for dad,” says Shruti.

Vikram was headlined by Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Any plans of Shruti and Kamal uniting for a film? “We had started a project but it didn’t come to completion. We started a film called Sabaash Naidu, and that was ages back. We never picked up from there. So it totally depends on the story, and maybe who sees us together in that capacity. Be it either my mom (Sarika) and me, or my sister (Akshara Haasan) or my dad. So it has to work for everyone I think,” says Shruti.

Do they have plans to revive Sabaash Naidu? “I don’t know. My dad would be the best person to answer that, but I think there will be a bunch of logistic issues. I mean I shot that film ages ago, more than six years ago. So I am not the same person anymore,” states Shruti.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is presently juggling between three major projects - Salaar with Prabhas, Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi, and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

