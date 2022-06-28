EXCLUSIVE: Suriya to play a scientist in R. Ravikumar’s futuristic drama; To roll in January 2023

Suriya is one of the most loved actors, and his collaboration with Indru Netru Naalai and Ayalaan director R. Ravikumar is an awaited project. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this movie. According to a source close to the development, the film is expected to roll in January 2023, and the director has already begun to bring his team together for this Suriya starrer, which will be mounted on a large scale.

“This untitled project is a futuristic-drama and will see Suriya play a scientist. A major portion of the film will be shot in Chennai, where a large set will be built closer to the shooting date. It’s a futuristic drama, and Ravikumar is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best team onboard. The scripting at the moment is also in the final stage. Meanwhile, casting for the leading lady will begin soon,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s 2020 Tamil drama, Soorarai Pottru is being remade in Hindi with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. Suriya will also make a special appearance in the film. “@akshaykumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! @sudha_kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo,” the actor captioned an image on Instagram with Akshay Kumar.

He will also be making a cameo in R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is scheduled to release on July 1. Suriya had made a cameo appearance in the recently released Tamil action-thriller, Vikram, too.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 gets HOT in the Hindi belts - Producers aim BIG