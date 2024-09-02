VIRAL VIDEO: When Thalapathy Vijay was secretly CAUGHT watching Prabhas' Salaar in a jam-packed theater

Thalapathy Vijay has been hailed as one of the most successful and loved actors in South cinema. Not just among the audiences and his loyal fans, the actor also shares a great bond with most of his colleagues in the industry. For instance, the Leo star had once secretly entered a movie theater to watch none other than Prabhas’ film, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.

In a video on X (formerly Twitter) that has been going viral, Thalapathy Vijay is seen quietly sitting inside a theater in Erragadda, while keeping his identity a secret with the help of a face mask. Moreover, the actor himself emphasized to the fans who identified him to stay calm and not make an issue, just to maintain privacy. Well, Thalapathy was there to watch Prabhas’ high-octane action film, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire.

Watch the video here.

Well, it surely reveals that besides being an actor himself, Thalapathy Vijay also has a liking for watching films and that too, without any sense of competition or ego with the other performer whose work he would be viewing.

Later on, actor Vaibhav Reddy, in an interview with Galatta, talked about the precise time when Thalapathy asked him to accompany the latter to watch a movie. Vaibhav mentioned that the senior actor booked an ordinary seat in a jam-packed theater hall in place of multiplexes.

Recalling his experiences, Vaibhav had said, “The next day, he wanted to watch Prabhas's 'Salaar'. He is a true fanatic. Even if I want to watch a mass film, I'd prefer a multiplex like Sathyam. In Hyderabad, there's a mass theater where the ticket rates are just Rs 80. The vibe in theater is something else. He did not even book a balcony ticket. I received the ticket from his manager and found out that they had booked tickets in the rows below the balcony."

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is now awaiting the release of one of his most anticipated films, The Greatest Of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film will be one of his final projects on the silver screen before he takes up his political career. GOAT will be released on September 5, 2024.

