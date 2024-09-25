WATCH: Nayanthara gets ears pierced in Greece but it’s her happy dance at the end that steals limelight

Nayanthara is having the best time of her life in Greece with her husband Vignesh Shivan and sons Uyir and Ulagam. Recently, the Jawan actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video of her getting her ear pierced. In the video, Nayanthara can be seen getting excited and nervous before getting double piercings.

The video begins with the actress trying to motivate herself by saying "Yenal mudiyum thozha" which means "I can do it friend." Nayanthara then selects the perfect jewelry for her ear and begins to beam with joy. Before getting her ear pierced, Nayanthara shared that she was feeling excited but also getting the chills.

However, she says that she is "born ready" and sits through the procedure until she gets her ear pierced. In the end, she begins to dance with joy as she feels happy with her new look.

Nayanthara captioned the video, "Your cue to say “Wow what a ears” #KaadhuMa." Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to express their reaction.

A fan wrote, "All these years was waiting for you to come social media to see this kind off-screen life," while another user commented, "Kaadhuma super ma, also that we twinned after a loooooonnnggg time."

Check out the video below:

A few days ago, Nayanthara shared a glimpse of her blissful Greece vacation with her twin sons and husband. She shared a string of photos as she enjoyed a quiet and relaxed day. Nayanthara even shared photos of her sweet moments with sons Uyir and Ulag.

She captioned the post, "My heart." Soon after she made the post, her fans couldn't hold back their happiness and showered them with love.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Nayanthara has several promising films in her lineup. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kavin in a romantic flick. She will also feature in films including Test and Mannangatti Since 1960 among others.

