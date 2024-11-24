Game Changer Third Single Poster: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's love takes a 'purple cover', song to be out on THIS date

Game Changer is one of the biggest and highly-anticipated films of 2025. Directed by S. Shankar, the movie is set to hit the big screens during the Sankranti festival on January 10. Amid the excitement surrounding the project, the makers released a new poster from the film's third single featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

In the new cover, Kiara Advani stuns in lavender dress with a sheer long trail. On the other hand, Ram Charan compliments her co-star in a purple suit teamed with a crisp white shirt. The poster has a vibrant backdrop of red grass and a stone chapel that screams romance.

Sharing the poster, makers announced the third single of Game Changer will be out on November 28. They wrote, "Love shall take a purple cover, this November! #GameChangerThirdSingle on Nov 28th!"

Soon after the announcement was made, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Fantastic poster and this song gonna rule all albums" Another user commented, "One of the best melody is coming."

According to a report by Gulte, the third single of Game Changer was shot on a grand scale with a budget of ₹15 crore in New Zealand.

Take a look at the poster below:

Advertisement

Earlier, the makers released two singles from the movie. The first one, Jaragandi, was a lively dance track featuring Ram Charan and Kiara. It was launched earlier this year on Ram Charan’s birthday.

The second single, Raa Macha Macha, came out a few weeks ago. It showcased Ram Charan in a solo dance performance. Now, with only a few days left, the makers are preparing to release the highly awaited third single, a romantic one.

Game Changer is touted to be a political drama with Ram Charan playing an IAS officer. His character aims to clean the corrupt political system. He is also expected to sport multiple looks and may play dual roles.

Alongside Ram Charan, the cast includes Kiara Advani, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram and others in key roles. Thaman S composed the music and background score for the film.

ALSO READ: Game Changer teaser OUT: Ram Charan is simply ‘unpredictable’ in this action-packed political drama; Kiara Advani sparks fabulous chemistry