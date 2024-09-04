Top 5 South movies you should definitely watch this Teacher’s Day: Dhanush’s Vaathi to Chiranjeevi starrer Master

Teacher’s Day comes once again this year, celebrating the lives and works of many people who shaped the future. Celebrating mentors who helped in shaping various people’s futures is definitely no short deal.

So, here are some of the best South movies everyone should watch on this teacher’s day.

Top 5 South movies to watch on Teacher’s Day

1. Vaathi (Tamil)

Cast: Dhanush, Samyuktha, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, P. Sai Kumar, Rajendran, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Aadukalam Naren

Director: Venky Atluri

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Vaathi, starring Dhanush in the lead role, is an action drama flick directed by Venky Atluri. The film focuses on a young professor called Balamurugan, aka Bala, who is hired as a teacher in a neglected government school.

As he continues his life there, trying to reform the system, he is met with several obstacles that are turning the pillar of education into a mere business opportunity. The rest of the movie focuses on how he manages to stop them, overcoming personal and political strife.

2. Udaharnam Sujatha (Malayalam)

Cast: Manju Warrier, Anaswara Rajan, Mamta Mohandas, Nedumudi Venu, Joju George, Abhija Sivakala, Sudhi Koppa

Director: "Phantom" Praveen

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Udaharnam Sujatha is a Malayalam language drama movie starring Manju Warrier in the lead role. The film focuses on the tale of a single mother who lives with her only daughter in an impoverished colony inside Thiruvananthapuram.

The mother tries to support her daughter’s education by doing menial jobs, but the latter is not being much interested in the same, even getting to the verge of dropping out. However, things take a humorous turn when the mother decides to take drastic steps to help her daughter.

The movie is an official remake of the Hindi movie Nil Battey Sannata, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The stellar performances by both main leads undoubtedly make this a worthy watch.

3. Master (Telugu)

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Roshini, Vijayakumar, Sakshi Sivanand, Puneet Issar, Satya Prakash, Venu Madhav

Director: Suresh Krissna

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Where to watch: YouTube

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Master is an action drama flick directed by Suresh Krissna. The movie follows the life of Rajkumar, a new teacher who joins a college after being asked by his mentor.

Soon, the professor becomes a popular figure in the college but is reluctant and unable to find happiness in his life due to a grim past. The film is touted to be one of the most stylish characters played by Chiranjeevi in his filmography.

4. Raatchasi (Tamil)

Cast: Jyothika, Hareesh Peradi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Thambi Ramaiah, Sathyan, Nagineedu, Aruldoss

Director: Syed Gowthamraj

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Raatchasi, starring Jyothika in the lead role, is a social drama movie featuring the actress as a school headmaster. Set in a rural landscape, a tough headmistress sets out to reform her run-down school through her persevering actions while battling against bureaucracy and corrupt officials.

The rest of the film focuses on how she reforms the school and guides it toward its rightful glory, making it a top watch for Teacher’s Day.

5. Manikyakkallu (Malayalam)

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Samvrutha Sunil, Nedumudi Venu, Jagathy Sreekumar, Salim Kumar, Devan, Indrans, Sai Kumar, Kottayam Nazeer, Jagadish

Director: M Mohanan

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A Malayalam movie based on actual incidents from a high school in Thalassery is the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Manikyakallu. Set in a village school that once had the reputation of being one of the greatest institutions, it is on the verge of shutting down as students no longer study there.

However, things take a change of pace when a young teacher joins the school who tries to change the attitude of children towards studying with his love and affection. If you want to watch Prithviraj play a soft-spoken character unlike any of his roles, surely watch this feel-good movie on Teacher’s Day.

The above-mentioned movies are only some of the picks that could be explored in cinema. Explore more of them and enjoy this Teacher’s Day with heartfelt and entertaining content.

