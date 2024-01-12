Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review: Here's what netizens have to say about the Mahesh Babu - Trivikram film

Guntur Kaaram, the Mahesh Babu star vehicle directed by director Trivikram Srinivas is now playing at a theatre near you. The craze for Guntur Kaaram is at its peak as it has united Mahesh Babu and Trivikram for the third time after two memorable films in the past, Khaleja and Athadu. The masala-entertainer also features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary apart from other credible actors.

What Is Guntur Kaaram About

Mahesh Babu essays the role of Rowdy Ramana in Gunutur Kaaram. The film's core conflict is said to be about a son (Mahesh Babu) who is disowned by his mother (Ramya Krishnan) for reasons unknown very early on in his life, and how he becomes the rowdy and dreaded Ramana before the emotions catch up. Sreeleela plays the love interest. Other actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj lend able support.

Reviews for Guntur Kaaram on X (Formerly Twitter)

Mahesh Babu has a loyal cinema audience who tries to watch each of his films on the very first day. Guntur Kaaram's shows in the Andhra states started as early as 1am and by the time this article goes live, a general idea of the film can be gauged by those who have watched. From the early looks of it, Guntur Kaaram is getting mixed reactions from the netizens with Mahesh Babu's performance being lauded but Trivikram Srinivas' direction being scrutinised for being flat, routine and outdated.

Check out Tweets from the Netizens here:

It is To Be Seen How The Mahesh Babu - Trivikram Film Performs At The Box Office

Mahesh Babu doesn't just have fans but devotees who turn up to watch every film of his. His loyal following is the reason why he has been such a consistent performer at the box office. Trivikram is a movie veteran and is regarded as 'Guruji' by admirers who have grown up watching his directorials. He has a very strong pulse of what the Telugu film viewers generally like to watch. The reviews for Guntur Kaaram are mixed and it is now to be seen how the Mahesh-Trivikram film holds in the days to come after a huge start.

Audiences Are Spoiled For Choices This Sankranthi

Sankranthi is the biggest festival in the Andhra states where family audiences flock to theatres to watch films. Guntur Kaaram should get the benefit of the big festival. It has locked horns with HanuMan, a devotional epic directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja. Other films releasing this Sankranthi are Saindhav and Naa Saami Ranga.

Have you watched Guntur Kaaram? What are your thoughts on the film?

