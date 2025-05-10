Single on OTT: Where to watch Sree Vishnu starrer comedy movie online after its theatrical release
Sree Vishnu’s Single hit the big screens on May 9, 2025. As the movie continues its theater run, its OTT release has already been confirmed. Here’s where you can watch it post-theatrical run.
Where to watch Single
Single, starring Sree Vishnu, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to a report by Times Now. The film, produced by Allu Aravind, was reportedly acquired by the OTT platform for a substantial price, marking a first for Sree Vishnu.
Official trailer and plot of Single
Single follows the life of Vijay, a bank employee tired of his single life, as he relentlessly tries to find a connection and escape loneliness. This leads him to cross paths with two women and explore why he had been single all this time. The love triangle forms the crux of the film, and whether he ends up with either woman drives the entire movie.
Cast and crew of Single
Single, stylized as #Single, features Sree Vishnu in the lead role, with Ketika Sharma and Love Today fame Ivana playing co-leads. The film also stars an ensemble cast, including Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Kalpa Latha, and more.
The movie's music and scores are composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, with R. Velraj handling the cinematography. Praveen KL managed the editing.
On Sree Vishnu’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the 2024 black comedy thriller Swag. The film had him portraying five different characters, spanning a period setup that ties into his bloodline in a royal family.
Alongside Sree Vishnu, the movie featured actors like Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, Sunil, Daksha Nagarkar, and more in key roles. The actor also has upcoming films such as Mrithunjay, Vishnu Vinyasam, and SV20 in his lineup.
