‘Her artistic journey...': Kamal Haasan expresses admiration for Kaviyoor Ponnamma in emotional tribute after her demise

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away after battling cancer in Kochi on Friday, September 20. The veteran actress was 79 years old at the time of her passing. The news of her untimely demise sent shockwaves in the entire film industry with many actors expressing their grief. Recently, Kamal Haasan paid a touching tribute to Kaviyoor Ponnamma for her contribution to Malayalam cinema.

Kamal Haasan took to his X handle and wrote in Tamil which loosely translated to, "Kaviyoor Ponnamma, the best character actor of the Malayalam screen, is nicknamed 'Mother of all Actors'. Because of her acting talent, we brought her to the Tamil screen as well (Sathya). Making her debut as a stage play heroine at the age of 13, her artistic journey continued into cinema, serials and commercials. The news of 'mother' Kaviyur Ponnamma's natural death is saddened. My condolences to her family. Tribute to Anna."

Check out his post below:

The news of Kaviyoor Ponnamma's demise has left everyone in shock. Following her death, several actors, along with politicians and common people, gathered at the Municipal Town Hall in Kalamassery to pay their last respects to the veteran actress.

Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty also arrived to offer their condolences to Kaviyoor Ponnamma's family and pay their last respects. The two stars spent hours near her mortal remains as they got emotional after the passing of their 'mother' from Malayalam cinema.

Both Mohanlal and Mammootty penned a heartfelt note on their Facebook account as they remembered Kaviyoor Ponnamma.

Mohanlal wrote, "These words are written in the pain of the death of the mother. My beloved Ponnammachechi who has always showered love on the character and the person I am like a grandmother. We were mother and son to our beloved audience in Malayalam."

Check out his full note below:

On the other hand, Mammootty wrote, "Tributes to dear Ponnamma Chechi.."

Check out his post below:

For the unversed, Kaviyoor Ponnamma has acted in more than 700 Malayalam movies. She has been working since the 1950s in the Indian film industry and has shared screen spaces with several renowned actors including Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan and others. She was known for her social activities and philanthropic efforts.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any health-related ailments, do not hesitate to seek help from a medical professional.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79 after long battle with stage 4 cancer