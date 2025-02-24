HIT 3 Teaser: Nani’s raw and ruthless action scenes as Arjun Sarkaar go viral; netizens say he is 'cooking something BIG this time'

The teaser for Nani's upcoming cop action film, HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3), has been unveiled today, February 24. In the clip, the actor appears in a fierce and ruthless avatar as Arjun Sarkaar. Shortly after its release, netizens flooded social media with their reactions.

Producer Naga Vamsi was the first to react to the teaser and wrote on X, "This is what havoc looks like and @NameIsNani garu is breathing fire as ARJUN SARKAAR. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday and all the best for the much awaited #HIT3. Seated for this absolute madness… Can’t wait!"

On the other hand, a social media user posted, "THE HYPE IS REALLL." Another post read, "#Nani in a Never Seen Ruthless DIFFERENT AVATAR."

Meanwhile, a netizen commented that Nani, known for his boy-next-door image, is set to deliver the most violent film in the Telugu film industry.

Some of the other comments read, "Nani is cooking something BIG this time," "Some films focus on content without violence. While others focus on violence without content. But my man bringing a perfect blend of violence and content," and more.

Check out the posts below:

To celebrate Nani’s birthday, the makers of HIT: The 3rd Case dropped an intense teaser titled Sarkaar’s Laathi. The clip offers a glimpse into the brutal and action-packed world of Arjun Sarkaar.

The story follows a series of murders, all sharing a disturbing pattern. Despite their efforts, the police fail to solve the case or catch the criminal. Left with no choice, they turn to Arjun Sarkaar, a man feared by wrongdoers. But the real question is, can the culprits survive the relentless strikes of his laathi?

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser below:

Nani stars as Arjun Sarkaar IPS, the SP of HIT, Jammu and Kashmir, in HIT 3. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the movie features Srinidhi Shetty as Mrudula, while Surya Srinivas appears as Ravi IPS, ASP of HIT, Jammu and Kashmir.

The film also features Adil Pala as Zubair Ahmed Khan, SI of HIT, Jammu and Kashmir, Rao Ramesh as DGP Nageswara Rao, Brahmaji as Shinde, and Maganti Srinath as Abhilash. Meanwhile, HIT 3 is set to release on May 1.