HIT: The Third Case – Nani is the fierce cop Arjun Sarkaar, delivering justice with his unforgiving ‘laathi’

Nani is all set to shine on the silver screen once again by pulling off a never-seen-before avatar in Sailesh Kolanu directed HIT: The Third Case. The Mahanati actor will be joining the popular film franchise and the first intriguing look from the same has left all jaws dropped.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Nani shared an intriguing poster from HIT: The Third Case, where he can be seen wielding a blood-soaked laathi in his hand, while he is dressed in an absolutely white formal look.

Sharing the post the actor wrote, “Today. Feb 24th. With love I present you violence. HIT The Third Case.#HIT3Teaser #HIT3.”

Along with it, he shared the teaser of the upcoming movie, wherein Nani is seen enacting the role of the angry cop named Arjun Sarkaar, who reigns a sense of terror amongst all perpetrators and amid the police as well.

The 1 minute and 44 seconds long clip includes several moments where Arjun delivers justice with the might of his laathi and is unforgiving towards those who cause trouble to the society at large.

What grabbed attention was the way in which Nani pulled off the action scenes and those of violence with utter ease and panache.

For the unversed, Nani joins the HIT universe after the first two installments featuring Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh respectively.

Moreover, the third installment will reportedly feature Adivi making a special cameo, reprising his role from the movie.

HIT: The Third Case will hit the theaters on May 1, 2025.