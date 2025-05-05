Srinidhi Shetty on HIT 3’s box office success: ‘I can only pray that I get opportunities…’

HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Following the movie’s success, leading lady Srinidhi Shetty penned a heartfelt note of gratitude.

Taking to her official handle, the actress shared a picture of herself draped in a blue saree, with her face not visible. Holding her hands in a love gesture, the post included the caption:



“Neither this heart nor this ocean can capture the real gratitude I feel, for the blessings & love you guys have given HIT3. I can only pray that I get opportunities to come to you with beautiful stories, humbled yet again. 101+ crores gross worldwide for #HIT3 in 4 days.”

See the post here:

In a recent onstage interaction during HIT 3’s pre-release event, Srinidhi Shetty made headlines with her comments about the Natural Star. She shared how she used to watch Nani’s movies during her college days.

Expressing her admiration for the actor, Srinidhi said she never expected to work with him so soon. She praised Nani as someone who constantly reinvents himself.

Talking about the film, HIT: The Third Case, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is part of the HIT Universe. It marks the third installment in the series, with Nani playing the role of Arjun Sarkaar.

The story follows Arjun Sarkaar, a police officer who is imprisoned and narrates his past to a fellow inmate. Through a series of flashbacks, he recounts his investigation into a cult-like criminal organization filled with serial offenders.

In his pursuit of justice, Arjun delves deep into the dark underworld of crime, with the narrative unfolding through intense and violent sequences.

With Nani and Srinidhi in the lead roles, the film also features an ensemble cast including Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and others in key roles. Additionally, the movie includes cameo appearances by Adivi Sesh and Karthi.

