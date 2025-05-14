Box Office: Revisiting Ennum Eppozhum as Mohanlal reunites with director for Hridayapoorvam

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal is currently riding high on a streak of blockbusters with L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. While the former has already ended its run, the latter continues to run as the highest-grossing Indian film at the Kerala box office. Released on May 1, 2025, the family drama Thudarum has grossed over Rs 100 crore in Kerala, the first Indian film to do so.

As the fans and the trade hope for this streak of blockbusters for the actor to keep running, the actor has four movies in different stages of development in his pipeline. One of those upcoming movies is Hridayapoorvam, a family drama helmed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The film stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangita Madhavan Nair in the lead roles.

As the film is scheduled to release later this year on August 28, 2025, let’s take a look at Ennum Eppozhum, which was the earlier collaboration of this memorable actor-director duo.

Ennum Eppozhum’s box office performance

Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad have collaborated on several movies in the past, out of which the last one was Ennum Eppozhum, released in 2015. It was a comedy-drama film co-starring Manju Warrier as the female lead paired with Mohanlal after 17 years.

On its theatrical release, Ennum Eppozhum was welcomed with highly mixed reviews from the critics. Though its public reception involved some criticism, the film successfully became a hit at the box office by grossing Rs 12 crore at the Kerala box office. Even though it was a box office success, the expectations of the audience for the movie were much higher.

Over the years, the actor-director duo has collaborated on tons of movies. Their first film together was T.P. Balagopalan M.A. (1986), with two more movies released in the same year - Gandhinagar 2nd Street and Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam. These were followed by several other films like Snehaveedu, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, Rasathanthram, and many more.

Upcoming movies of Mohanlal

As of Mohanlal’s upcoming movies, the legendary actor will be seen in three more movies scheduled for this year along with a cameo in the Telugu film Kannappa. His upcoming movies as a lead include Hridayapoorva, Vrushabha and director Mahesh Narayan’s next, co-starring Mammootty.

