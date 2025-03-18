‘I didn’t commit any crime’: Actor Bala REACTS to ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan’s controversial harassment claims

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

South actor Bala has been in the spotlight owing to his controversial personal life. After two failed marriages, he got hitched to his now-third wife, Kokila, and started a new life. Amidst this, the actor has reacted to recent allegations made by his ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan, accusing him of threatening her and harassment even today.

Explaining his side of the matter, Bala, through a social media message, has issued a joint statement on behalf of his now-wife Kokila as well. In the post, he asked Elizabeth to let the two of them live peacefully.

Furthermore, the actor expressed concern over his ex-wife’s medical health and claimed that she had been suffering from depression and required immediate medication.

However, Bala added that asking for attention on social media via such claims is extremely wrong on her part. He urged Elizabeth’s family and brothers to offer her the right care to recover soon.

He said, “If someone suffering from depression and taking medication is being used this way, my conscience tells me it’s wrong. She needs medical help. I would have ensured she received the right care if I were a doctor in her family. Why aren’t her brothers and parents doing that?"

Towards the end of the video, Bala dismissed the allegations that Elizabeth had made against him, including those of harassment, threat and sexual abuse. He exclaimed that he did not “commit any crime,” and these false accusations must stop at the earliest, or else strict action will be taken.

For the untold, it was just a few days back when the Malayalam actor’s now wife, Kokila, also slammed the accusations and allegations posed by Elizabeth Udayan. She stated that the latter must start to focus on her life now rather than talking about a relationship that ended years ago.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.