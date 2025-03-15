Actor Bala’s wife Kokila claps back at his ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan’s claims of being under his threat: ‘Stop troubling…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

Actor Bala has often made headlines for his controversial personal life. The Malayalam star, who has had two failed marriages, is now happily married to Kokila.

However, his ex-wives, Amrutha Suresh and Elizabeth Udayan, have accused him of cheating, abuse, harassment, and other misdeeds post-split, leading to a judicial case against him.

Recently, Elizabeth claimed that she still feels threatened by Bala and alleged that he had cheated on her while they were married.

However, Bala’s current wife, Kokila, has now openly responded to the allegations made against her husband by his ex-wife.

In a video shared on social media, she directly questioned Elizabeth about keeping her marriage to a doctor a secret, despite being legally registered as a married couple.

Kokila further challenged Elizabeth to focus on her own life and marriage instead of making baseless accusations against Bala years after their relationship ended.

Bala’s wife, Kokila, further claimed that contrary to the widespread belief that Elizabeth Udayan is a skilled doctor, she has actually been under medication for over 15 years.

Addressing Elizabeth directly, Kokila said, "Your husband is a doctor, isn’t he? Then speak about him first. Let the world know the truth. Live happily with the doctor you married. Stop troubling my husband."

She also stated that Elizabeth’s false comments had tarnished Bala’s reputation, though he had chosen to ignore them, believing in his own innocence. However, Kokila urged Elizabeth to stop making baseless accusations and fresh allegations years after their divorce.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.