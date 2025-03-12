Throwback to the news of Ajith Kumar being beaten up by director Bala in a hotel room over an argument

Naan Kadavul is one of Bala's most acclaimed films and it even earned him a National Film Award. While Arya played the lead role, Ajith Kumar was originally the first choice for the film. According to Koimoi, the Good Bad Ugly actor was initially cast but walked out due to creative differences with the director. At the time, reports suggested that Bala and Ajith had a physical altercation over the issue, turning it into a major controversy.

Several media portals reported that Ajith and Bala met at a hotel to discuss the film’s progress. During the conversation, the Vidaamuyarchi actor learned that the filmmaker was considering replacing him due to budget limitations. This news upset Ajith, as he had already started preparing for the role.

The situation reportedly grew tense when Bala asked Ajith to return the advance payment. The latter, unwilling at first, felt his efforts had gone to waste. However, he eventually refunded the amount, resolving the issue. Later, Bala confirmed that while they had disagreements, no physical confrontation occurred.

"Assaulting him in a hotel room is a media-created story, but I admit that there were issues between us," director Bala said as quoted by IBM. Meanwhile, the actor never responded to the issue and maintained a safe distance with the director since then.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Good Bad Ugly. The movie is set to release on April 10, 2025.

In the teaser, the actor appears in two distinct looks — one with silver hair and another as a younger version. The clip also hints at his past, possibly linked to prison, while showcasing intense action sequences.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film stars Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Das in prominent roles. Mythri Movie Makers bankroll the project, with cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and stunts by Kaldian Vodenchardy and Supreme Sundar. More details about the film are currently under wraps by the makers.