Is Nagarjuna's team in search of a wedding location for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala?

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8, 2024. The duo had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for almost two years. And now, recent reports suggest that their wedding preparations are underway and a speculated time for their marriage has also been zeroed down.

As reported by Republic World, preparations are underway in full swing for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding. Apart from their respective families, the couple have arranged for a team at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad to shortlist a wedding venue soon.

Speaking about the date of wedding, Chay and Sobhita are allegedly eyeing to get married this year and are apparently looking forward to the forthcoming wedding season to finalize the dates. Despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation on the matter from either of the two sides yet.

Well, right after their engagement, Chay’s father Nagarjuna, in an interview with Times Now had spilled beans on the plans of his son’s marriage with Sobhita. He had said, “Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

Despite the enormous love the newly engaged couple Chay and Sobhita have received from their fans and loved ones, their relationship has also gone under the lens of scrutiny by many naysayers.

For instance, a report that went viral a few days back claimed that the duo’s engagement had caused a rift between the Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Advertisement

The report claimed that several members of the Daggubati family in specific were not happy with the union and they don’t even follow Sobhita on social media. In fact, apart from Chay’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati, nobody from the clan graced their engagement. However, there has been no official confirmation on such speculations yet.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Hollywood film The Monkey Man. On the other hand Naga Chaitanya would next be seen in Thandel.

ALSO READ: It's Official: Mahesh Babu is part of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King; deets inside