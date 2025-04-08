Odela 2 Trailer OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia locks divine essence as Shiva Shakti in battle between good and evil for Ashok Teja directorial
The makers of Odela 2 have finally unveiled its highly anticipated trailer, leaving everyone in awe. Check it out now!
Tamannaah Bhatia's Odela 2 has become one of the most anticipated projects of the actress. A mythological drama at its core, the film follows the life of a Shiva devotee and her quest to protect her village from forces of evil. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have dropped the scintillating trailer.
The 2-minute, 52-second video captures the essence of divinity represented by Odela Malanna Swamy, as evil resurges, demanding bloodshed in the village.
Check out the trailer here:
What follows is a quick glimpse of the ensuing battle between good and evil, where the female protagonist, Shiva Shakti, uses positive power and energy to free the village from the grasp of evil and unearthly forces.
Sharing the trailer on their official X handle, the makers wrote, "The epic battle between the divine and the devil begins. Witness the mighty power of the SHIVA SHAKTI."
Take a look at the post here:
For the unversed, Odela 2 is set to release on April 17, 2025. In addition to Tamannaah in the lead role, the Telugu supernatural thriller also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and others.
Directed by Ashok Teja, the film is based on a story written by Sampath Nandi. It is produced under the banner of Madhu Creations in association with Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The musical score is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.
