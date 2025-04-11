Simran REACTS to her cameo appearance in Good Bad Ugly, reuniting with former co-star Ajith Kumar after 25 years

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, features a cameo appearance by Simran Bagga, who reunited with her former co-star once again after many years.

Reacting to the same, the actress appeared in a still from the film featuring the actress in a Kill Bill-like costume. Sharing the note, the actress penned, “Walked in for a cameo, and walked out with all your love. Reuniting with #Ajith sir in #GoodBadUgly was a blast. Thank you @adhikravi & the entire #GBU crew for the fun ride.”

The actress made a special appearance in Good Bad Ugly, marking her fourth collaboration with the superstar. Simran and Ajith Kumar first collaborated on the movie Aval Varuvala in 1998.

Following the same, the actress and Ajith came together for the 1999 film Vaali and later played the lead in Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven. After 25 years, the actors had reunited with the latest action comedy.

Good Bad Ugly tells the tale of a crime boss, AK, alias Red Dragon. After leaving the crime-filled world and serving an 18-year sentence in prison, the man is finally released and wishes to reconcile with his son, only to find the latter facing trouble of his own.

His son has been trapped by a gang under the pretense of drug possession and killing his girlfriend. Now, AK must become the Red Dragon to rescue his son again, making the movie a fun and stylish action entertainer.

With Ajith Kumar in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, and many more in key roles.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Ajith Kumar was earlier seen in the movie Vidaamuyarchi. The action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni and had Trisha as the lead.

Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is rumored to collaborate with director Adhik Ravichandran once again for the yet-to-be-announced AK64.

