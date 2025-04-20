Suriya stands by Jyotika as she seeks blessings at Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya temples: See PICS

Suriya and Jyotika never fail to showcase their love for one another despite having hectic schedules. The couple always makes it a point to stand by each other and offer unwavering support through every journey. Recently, Jyotika took to her Instagram handle to share photos with Suriya from their spiritual trip, which they chose to take together before she begins her next big film.

Jyotika shared a series of photos from their visit to the sacred shrines. In the first picture, Suriya can be seen taking a selfie with her, both of them sporting vermilion on their foreheads.

In the second, Jyotika is seen walking around the temple and tying a cloth around the bells. In the third slide, she lights a diya and offers prayers, with Suriya standing beside her. The following photos show the Dabba Cartel actress smiling and posing near the holy temple.

During the spiritual trip, Jyotika wore a red saree and traditional suits, while Suriya opted for a veshti paired with a simple rust-colored shirt.

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Blessed to have visited the sacred Shakti peethas of Kolhapur Mahalakshmi and Kamakhya during the auspicious new year! Starting my next film… I thank you for your love and blessings always."

Take a look at the post below:

On the other hand, Suriya is gearing up for the release of Retro, his upcoming film directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Set to arrive in cinemas on May 1, the film has already caught the attention of fans. A pre-release event was held recently, where the trailer was also unveiled.

At the gathering, Suriya made a heartfelt mention of his wife, Jyotika, referring to her affectionately as his "Kannadi Poo." He said, "There’ll be many layers in the film with love, laughter, war… I’m here because of you all… I’m here because of your love… And thanks to my ‘Kannadi Poo’ Jo… My journey wouldn’t be a happier one without her."

For those who are unaware, "Kannadi Poo" is not just a sweet nickname but also a phrase from one of the songs in Retro, featuring Pooja Hegde.

