Jack OTT Release: When and where to watch Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer spy action comedy online

Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer Jack had hit the big screens back on April 10, 2025. Now, the film is geared up for its online debut soon, and here are the details.

When and where to watch Jack

Jack starring Siddu Jonnalagadda is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from May 8, 2025. The official announcement about the same has been made by the platform, which read, “Pablo Neruda, peru poetic ga unna profession maathram confidential. Watch Jack on Netflix, out 8 May in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Advertisement

See the post here:

Jack follows the story of Jackson, also known as Pablo Neruda, a young man who is largely uninterested in everything in his life. Lacking any particular skill, Jack tries out various pursuits but fails to master any of them.

Concerned about his son's future, Jack's father becomes increasingly worried. In response, Jack decides to become an anti-terrorist operative, working undercover as the spy Pablo Neruda. However, when a massive threat endangers national security, Jack must defy his superiors and take matters into his own hands to save everyone.

Cast and crew of Jack

Jack features Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Brahmaji, Ravi Prakash, and several others in key roles.

The movie is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, who also penned the screenplay. Jack is bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad and features a soundtrack composed by Achu Rajamani, Sam CS, and Suresh Bobbili.

Advertisement

Cinematography for the film was handled by Vijay K Chakravarthy, while Navin Nooli took care of the editing. The film, which was released last month, received negative reviews and did not perform well at the box office.

As for Siddu Jonnalagadda, the DJ Tillu actor is next set to appear in the film Telusu Kada. This upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama is written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in co-lead roles.

ALSO READ: Meet Hanumankind, the Big Dawgs hitmaker and rapper who joins Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan