Jr NTR proves he’s perfect husband with dreamy birthday surprise for Lakshmi Pranathi in Japan; see PICS

Jr NTR is currently in Japan for the promotions of his film Devara. Despite his busy schedule, he did not forget to make his lady love, Lakshmi Pranathi, feel special on her birthday on March 26. He also took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their beautiful moments and it is just too cute to miss.

Jr NTR dropped two photos, and in the first one, he was seen inviting his Lakshmi Pranathi for a warm hug with a big smile. In the second picture, they were seen sharing a candid moment while holding each other close. The RRR actor’s wife also appeared shy as she posed alongside her husband. The duo opted for black ensembles during their date night on her birthday.

Sharing the pictures, Jr NTR wrote in the caption, "Ammalu… Happy Birthday…."

Take a look at the post below:

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi tied the knot in a traditional ceremony back in 2011 in Hyderabad. As they had an arranged marriage, they barely knew each other before. Over time, they built a strong bond and grew closer.

Adjusting to fame was challenging for Lakshmi Pranathi, but Jr NTR supported her throughout. He has often praised her for managing their home and being a guiding force in his life. Despite a seven-year age gap, their love only strengthened with time.

Advertisement

They became parents to Abhay Ram in 2014 and Bhargav Ram in 2018. Jr NTR values privacy and spends more time with his family than on social media. He avoids discussing films at home but enjoys spending quality time with them.

Coming to his work front, he is currently promoting Devara in Japan and will soon return to India. He has several promising films in his pipeline, including NTRNeel with Prashanth Neel, Devara Part 2 and the much-awaited War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

Are you excited to watch Jr NTR's upcoming films? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.