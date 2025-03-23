Jr NTR cannot stop laughing during a fun conversation with Prashanth Neel; fans say 'waiting for NTRNeel’

Jr NTR has several major projects lined up, including the one with Salaar fame Prashanth Neel. Amid his busy schedule, the actor made time for the filmmaker and met him late at night for a fun chat. The picture was posted by the director's wife, Likitha Reddy, and has gone viral across social media platforms ever since.

In the photo, Jr NTR can be seen bursting into laughter while having a conversation with Prashanth Neel. The duo, dressed in black, seem quite engrossed in their chat while the filmmaker's wife accompanies them.

Sharing the picture, Likitha wrote, "These two.... only one word.......#scary!!!!! #madmen #favs #NTRNeel."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the photo surfaced online, fans took to the comment section to post their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Cannot wait for the magic they weave on the big screen," while another commented, "Waiting for NTRNeel."

Meanwhile, one netizen also expressed excitement for Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 2 and wrote, "What a movie, Salaar. Superb. Eagerly awaiting Salaar 2. Best wishes to Neel for his next film, finish it soon and start #Salaar Part 2."

According to 123Telugu, Jr NTR is set to begin filming Prashanth Neel’s next project with production expected to start in mid-April 2025. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

At present, the RRR star is immersed in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, marking his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. His recent appearances, showcasing a chiseled physique and a crew-cut hairstyle, have sparked excitement. Additionally, reports suggest he has recently filmed a dance sequence with the Krrish actor as well.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is also said to be teaming up with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar, with an official announcement expected soon. However, there have been no further updates on this collaboration.

His most recent big-screen outing was Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva, which achieved impressive box-office success and garnered strong viewership upon its OTT release. The movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles alongside him.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming releases.